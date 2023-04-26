Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta lefts deep mart in music history [PHOTOS]

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" (Arshin Mal Alan) has left a deep mart in the history of Azerbaijani music.

The operetta combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

Hajibayli composed the operetta in Saint Petersburg. His masterpiece was staged on October 25, 1913.

The operetta got its name from the characteristic word used for street cloth merchants, who measured the fabric with an 'arshin' (unit of length).

The action of the operetta takes place in Shusha, the city where the composer grew up.

So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man who pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The image of the protagonist of the Asgar is generally expressed in an aria, the words of which are taken from the famous ghazal of the great Azerbaijani poet Fuzuli. The arias of the second main character Gulchohra, are imbued with a sense of sadness and expectation.

The images of the other characters, as well as the choir of girls, are expressed in a genre way through cheerful songs and dances, which recreate the spirit of folk life.

At the same time, Hajibayli brilliantly blended the traditions of European classics and Azerbaijani folk music.

For the first time, the operetta was staged by the outstanding director Huseyn Arablinsky.

After the brilliant premiere, "Arshin Mal Alan" started its triumph on world stages. It was translated into 80 languages and staged in nearly 200 theaters in 80 countries.

The film was shot in 1945 based on the same-name operetta. The musical comedy was filmed by directors Rza Tahmasib and Nikolai Leshchenko. The main roles in the film were played by Rashid Behbudov and Leyla Javanshirova.

The musical film has been shown in 136 countries and translated into 86 languages. The film broke the record in the number of viewers in almost 50 countries.

The musical story of the romantic and touching love of Asgar and Gulchohra still excites and attracts listeners from all over the world.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece has been recently demonstrated in Canada.

The composer's timeless work was presented at the Greenwin Theater of the Meridian Arts Center in Toronto with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Azerbaijani Music and Dance Ensemble "Tabriz" mesmerized the Canadian audience with their wonderful performance.

The performances of the soloists, dancers and musicians in traditional costumes, the voices of the vocalists made a great impression on more than three hundred spectators.

The operetta will also be staged in other Canadian cities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz