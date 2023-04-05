Azerbaijani composer's timeless music evokes delight in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent has hosted a gala concert themed "The Sky of Our Love".

The concert was dedicated to the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports.

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Andrey Slonim welcomed the guests of the concert. He informed the audience about Fikrat Amirov's musical legacy and his merits to culture.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the Sevil opera, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

The composer is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

The Symphony Orchestra of the Studio Theater at the Uzbekistan State Conservatory mesmerized the audience with Fikrat Amirov's splendid music under the baton of laureate of international competitions Bobomurod Khudoykulov. Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Adiba Sharipova also thrilled listeners with her performance.

The audience was also presented with video fragments of scenes corresponding to each piece of music performed. Fikrat Amirov's timeless music evoked delight and admiration.

---

