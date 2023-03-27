Theater lovers celebrate World Theater Day

27 March 2023 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Read more

March 27 is annually marked as World Theater Day globally. Initiated by the International Theater Institute in 1961, this significant day is to draw attention to the significance of the theater art.

The Azerbaijani theater art is ancient with a rich history. Well-known as the founder of the Azerbaijani dramaturgy, Mirza Fatali Axundov played a key role in the transformation of folk theater into a professional one.

The theater art in Azerbaijan was established in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.

On March 10, 1873, the Baku Real School performed the comedy "Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier" by Mirza Fatali Axundov, which became the first dramatic work played on the stage of the national theater.

Eminent cultural and public figures, like Hasan bay Zardabi, Najaf bay Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzada, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas Afandiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable role in the formation and development of the Azerbaijani theater.

Today, Azerbaijani theater art is taking a new turn in the art world. The State Program "Azerbaijani Theater in 2009-2019", approved by the presidential decree in 2009, is being successfully implemented across the country.

Over the past years, the national theaters have successfully toured countries, like the USA, Turkiye, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Estonia, Bulgaria, etc.

March 10 is traditionally celebrated as National Theater Day in Azerbaijan.

Many theater festivals and cultural events are being held across the country to demonstrate the importance of theater art in the country's cultural life.

