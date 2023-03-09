Shaki to gather textile enthusiasts from all over world [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Shaki, one of the country's most visible spots, will bring together textile enthusiasts from all over the world.

The city is getting ready to host the 21st European Textile Network (ETN) conference and exhibition in 2025, Azernews reports.

The decision on this was made at the 20th ETN conference held in Lodz, Poland.

Chairwoman of Azerbaijan National Heritage Preservation and Tourism Support Association (AMITA) Turkay Gasimzada participated at the event.

In her speech, AMITA's head touched upon Shaki's rich culture and history. She recalled that Shaki once was a major city on the Great Silk Road.

The city has long been a center of silk production and is especially famous for its kelagayi (headscarf).

For Azerbaijani women, this traditional silk headscarf used to be a must-have accessory that protected them from both the hot sun and cold wind as silk is cool in summer and warm in winter.

The main figure used in the silk headscarf is buta, a twisted teardrop that has been a symbol of the divine fire, which has been worshipped in Azerbaijan since ancient times.

Traditional art and symbolism of kelagayi was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

Turkay Gasimzada stressed that the city is of great importance in terms of the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijani textiles and textile cultural heritage in general.

Shaki is a unique place set in a picturesque mountain area rich in green forests and waterfalls.

Archaeologists suggest that the city might be one of the oldest settlements in the Caucasus.

Rightly called the architectural reserve of the country, Shaki is home to numerous historical and architectural sites, including the Palace of Shaki Khans, Lower and Upper Caravansaries, Gelersen-Gorersen Fortress, etc.

In 2019, the historic center of Shaki with the Khans’ Palace, has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List.

The event participants were also presented with video material about the culture and traditions of the city.

----

