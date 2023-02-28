Culture Ministry develops State Strategy of Azerbaijani Culture for 2020-2040

28 February 2023 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is developing a document "The State Strategy of Azerbaijani Culture for 2020-2040".

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister Adil Karimli during the discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament of the draft law on intangible cultural heritage, Azernews reports.

According to him, a state plan will be prepared based on the document.

"The document will define short-term, medium-term and long-term goals."

"A new content of activities in the sphere of culture should be defined. And priorities in the field of culture are already being defined," Karimli added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz