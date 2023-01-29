Khatai Arts Center announces sketch project

29 January 2023 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Khatai Arts Center invites you to join a sketch project "Flowers" on February 1, Azernews reports.

The project is co-organized by the Khatai Arts Center, the State Art Gallery, and the Union of Azerbaijani Artists with the support of the Culture Ministry to mark National Youth Day.

Both professional and amateur artists (15-29 years old) can take part in the project.

To take part in the event, please send an application to 051 310 74 01 (WhatsApp) by January 30, indicating your name, surname, and year of birth.

The sketch drawing project participants will be awarded certificates.

