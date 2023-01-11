Arts Council Azerbaijan invites photographers to capture amazing shots of capital city [PHOTO]

11 January 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Arts Council Azerbaijan invites talented photographers to capture amazing shots of Baku, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, Dadash Mammadov, the project aims at demonstrating Baku's tourism potential.

The project organizers will select some of the best photos to be included in the exhibition-themed "Baku-Tourist Paradise". Anyone can take part in the photo exhibition, regardless of age.

Those who wish to participate can send their photos until January 22, 2023, to the email address [email protected]

The Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world since 2006, Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by artist Dadash Mammadov.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, the Nazim Mammadov Azerbaijani Animation Museum, the Art School Drawing School, Under open air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

