Eyyub Yagubov & Big Band Sound Pro to perform at Heydar Aliyev Palace [VIDEO]

People's Artist Eyyub Yagubov and Big Band Sound Pro invite you to a colorful show, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 15-16.

Big Band Sound Pro orchestra was founded by Eyyub Yagubov under the direction of the artistic director, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television Fuad Musayev, and People's Artist Javan Zeynalli.

Recall that last year the orchestra performed sold-out concerts at Heydar Aliyev Palace (four days), the State Security Service's Cultural House (two days), Ganja State Philharmonic Hall (two days), Green Theater (one day) and Sea Breeze Resort (one day).

Tickets can be purchased on the website iTicket.az and at all ticket offices in Baku.

For detailed information, please contact: +994124933377

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

