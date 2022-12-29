Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival ends with gala concert [PHOTO/VIDEO]

29 December 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival has ended with a gala concert, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

The music festival featured the composer's works as well as scientific and creative discussions.

Numerous concerts and cultural events were held throughout December at Heydar Aliyev Palace, the State Academic Musical Theater, the State Museum of Musical Culture, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as well as International Mugham Center as part of the festival. The final concert took place at the State Philharmonic Hall.

At the festival's closing ceremony, musicologist and researcher Vafa Gamidova spoke about Rauf Hajiyev's legacy.

The composer was best known for 100 songs, 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies. Many of his compositions are included in the golden fund of national art.

The concert started with Rauf Hajiyev's symphonic works like Rəqs lövhələri (1954), which immersed the audience in dance rhythms. Orchestral miniatures Qızların rəqsi, Rəqs, Yallı Gənclik simfoniyası in new arrangement (1952), as well as Concerto For Violin and Orchestra performed by Honored Artist Jeyla Seyidova also left no one indifferent.

During her performance, Jeyla Seyidova was accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. Concerto For Violin and Orchestra is considered the third violin concerto in the history of Azerbaijani music.

Gənclik simfoniyası was Rauf Hajiyev's diploma work, his first symphonic music piece, and the first example of a lyrical-dramatic symphony in the history of national music.

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival ended with Qaytağı, which was met with a storm of applause.

Photo Credits: Fakhriya Mammadova.

