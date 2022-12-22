Young musicians shine on national stage [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held at State Philharmonic Hall as part of the project "Youth Support", Azernews reports.

Launched in 2016, the project discovers and supports young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

This time, young musicians, winners of national and international competitions, Aisha Amrahova (qanun) and Huseyn Guliyev (tar) performed fragments of Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijani capriccio and Kurdish-Ovshari symphonic mugham.

The soloists also performed Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto No. 2 for Tar and Orchestra and Concerto for Kamancha and Orchestra.

The musicians were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments conducted by People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

The musical evening will be remembered for a long time by spectators.

