Mugham Center to hold concert devoted to tar player

19 December 2022 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will hold a concert dedicated to tar player, People's Artist Ahmad Bakixanov on December 17, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Ramiz Guliyev, Honored Artist Sevinj Sariyeva will perform at the concert timed to Ahmad Bakikhanov's 130th anniversary. The concert is organized within the Mugham evenings project.

Mugham music concerts have been held since 2017. The main goal of the project is to promote Azerbaijani mugham music.

Over the past years, mughams like Rast, Shur, Zabul-Segah, Chakhargah, Bayaty-Shiraz, Humayun, Shushtar, Shahnaz, Orta mughams will be performed on the stage of the International Mugham Center.

Along with this project, the center holds a number of projects covering various genres of music Evenings of ashug music, Evenings of vocal music and others.

