Azerbaijan, Croatia to expand cultural ties

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Croatia intend to expand cultural cooperation, Azernews reports.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Croatian Ambassador Branko Zebic have discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership, ensuring mutual participation in international events.

The minister stressed the importance of organizing mutual events in the field of culture in order to expand ties between the two countries. He said that the creation of direct contact between the artists and music collectives of both countries is important for cultural cooperation.

The Croatian ambassador expressed his gratitude to the minister for the reception and pointed out that this meeting is a successful step in the development of cultural relations between countries.

He presented a book of poems by Zephyr published in the Azerbaijani language by Croatian poet and diplomat Drago Stambuk to Anar Karimov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz