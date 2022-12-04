Baku Crystal Hall to host Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 final [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

A news conference has been held ahead of The Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022, Azernews reports.

The conference brought together the members of the organizing committee and project participants.

Speaking about the event, national director of The Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 Elxan Pashayev stressed that the project's main goal is to enable models to build a career and successfully represent the country on international catwalks.

The Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 will take place at Baku Crystal Hall on December 4. Only 14 male and female models will qualify for the final after the preliminary selection.

The best models will have a chance to represent Azerbaijan at the 35th Best Model in Istanbul. Over 40 countries will join the 35th Best Model on December 19.

Since 1955, The Best Model of the World has been held under the leadership of the president of the competition, Erkan Ozerman (Turkiye).

In Azerbaijan, this world contest was held twice (2002 and 2007) under the leadership of Aygun Kazimova and Ruhi Aliyeva. Many years later, The Best Model of Azerbaijan returned to Baku, which is a major event in the modeling business.

"Azerbaijan and Turkiye are fraternal countries and nations, and we support each other. I decided to support the talented Elxan Pashayev and I am sure that the national final of The Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022 in such a grand Baku Crystal Hall will be held at the highest level," said Erkan Ozerman.

The jury of the contest includes 30 cultural figures and fashion experts, business circles, and project partners. Spectators, who purchased tickets at Ticket, can also choose the winners.

The finalists will appear in sports, national and evening costumes. They will be awarded in various categories. Moreover, a 60-meter catwalk has been created in Baku Crystal Hall, especially for The Best Model of Azerbaijan 2022

The evening will also feature the collections Bayraktar and Karabakh by designers Leyla Ahmadova and Kubra Nuriyeva respectively. Pop singer Samir Bagirov will please the guests of the event with his hits.

In 2023, The Best Model of the World final will be held in Azerbaijan, gathering models from over 50 countries.

Azerbaijani models were twice recognized as the best at the competition.

Rustam Jabrayilov was named The Best Model of the World in 2007, while Aydan Yashidag won the title in 2021.

