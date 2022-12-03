Young vocalist wins opera competition in London

3 December 2022 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young vocalist has achieved another success internationally, Azernews reports.

Urfan Jafarov won Golden Time Talent 2022 in London. He was awarded the Golden Voice title by winning the Grand Prix.

Vocalists from 18 countries took part in the international vocal competition of opera singers.

Urfan Jafarov is a laureate of republican and international competitions.

He is a graduate of the Baku Musical Academy. He was a student of a famous opera singer, People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova.

The young vocalist previously won first place at American Protege International Vocal Competition 2022.

