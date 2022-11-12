Azerbaijani films come under spotlight [PHOTO]

12 November 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films have come under the spotlight at the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Bursa, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The jury awarded People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev the Best Director of the Turkic World Award for his film Life seems to be beautiful.

Teymur Sahinoglu's film Dalan also competed for the festival awards.

During the film festival, the audiences also enjoyed out-of-competition films Indomitable Kura River (restored version) directed by Huseyn Seyidzada, and Rasim Ojagov's Hotel Room were presented to movie lovers.

In addition, Elkhan Jafarov and Mehriban Alakbarzada were among the festival's jury members.

At the awarding ceremony, it was announced that Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival will be held in Azerbaijan next year.

The festival's symbol was presented to Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov.

In his speech, the minister said that he wants to see all the participants in the film festival to be held in Shusha.

After the official part, People's Artist Azerin performed with a concert program.

---

