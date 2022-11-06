National History Museum highlights Shusha's rich culture & history [PHOTO]

6 November 2022 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

With its centuries-old history, Shusha city has been crowned Azerbaijan's cultural center.

Many prominent personalities, like Seyid Shushinski, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Rashid Behbudov, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov, Natavan, Gasim Bay Zakir, Suleyman Sani Axundov were born in this iconic place.

The National History Museum has highlighted the city's rich culture and history through an exhibition "Homeland of Kharibulbul-Shusha", Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Many public and cultural figures, including a member of MP Sevil Mikayilova, the president of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, director of the Azerbaijani National Art, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev, as well as representatives of the Culture Ministry, took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In her speech, Director-General of the National History Museum Academician Naila Valikhanli stressed the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War as inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's history.

She emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev achieved a great historic victory and liberated Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.

Naila Valikhanli also spoke about the exhibition, titled "First snow of the liberated Shusha", which has recently opened at the museum.

"The exposition `Homeland of Kharibulbul-Shusha' has been organized within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan. A few days ago, the museum opened another exhibition titled "First snow of the liberated Shusha". The exhibition includes photos by the museum employee Mirnaib Hasanoglu, who visited Shusha in December 2020," Valikhanli said.

The photographer visited Shusha two years ago in winter with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry. Over 50 photographs were taken by him after the city's liberation.

ANAS President Academician Isa Habibbayli noted that within the Year of Shusha declared by President Ilham Aliyev, scientific, educational and cultural institutions hold numerous events dedicated to the city.

He recalled that Azerbaijan's cultural capital was also declared the Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.

Isa Habibbayli also touched upon major restoration and construction works carried out in Shusha since its liberation.

The ANAS president informed those present about conferences, book presentations, and other events to be organized by the Academy within the Year of Shusha.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition. The project curator, head of the Scientific Exposition and Organization of Exhibitions Department, Ph.D. in History Sabuhi Ahmadov spoke in detail about the exhibition.

"The exhibition is dedicated to the city of Shusha - the pearl of Karabakh. Through its exhibits, the National History Museum highlights the history of the city from its foundation to the present day. The exposition consists of two parts which include Mirnaib Hasanoglu's photo works and the museum exhibits related to the city of Shusha", he added.

Next, Sabuhi Ahmadov demonstrated the silver keys of Shusha Castle, dating back to the 19th century, coins of the Karabakh Khanate as well as gold, silver jewelry, and exhibits reflecting trade and craft life.

The exhibition also included personal items of Azerbaijani soldiers, who became martyrs and participated in the Shusha liberation.

The historical exhibits aroused great interest among museum visitors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz