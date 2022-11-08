State Russian Drama Theater to present patriotic composition

8 November 2022 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Russian Drama Theater will present a musical and dramatic composition to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azernews reports.

The project brought together the theater's chief director, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky, director's assistant Raulya Rzayeva, set designer, Honored Cultural Worker Alexander Fedorov, and costume designer Honored Cultural Worker Olga Abbasova.

Everyone can attend the premiere scheduled for November 8. Admission is free.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

