Mirnaib Hasanoglu's photos make lasting impression on viewers [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum is playing host to a photo exhibition dedicated to the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event started with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who fought for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In his speech, the museum's Executive Director, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor Farhad Jabbarov stressed the importance of the exposition, entitled "First snow of the liberated Shusha" and expressed his gratitude to the photographer, the museum employee Mirnaib Hasanoglu.

Farhad Jabbarov also informed the guests about the upcoming exhibition dedicated to Shusha city, the opening ceremony of which is expected in the near future.

The exposition will feature samples from the museum's rich collection.

Further, Mirnaib Hasanoglu spoke about the exhibited photographs and his first visit to Shusha after its liberation.

The photographer visited Shusha two years ago in winter with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

Hasanoglu added that the exhibition displays over 50 photographs taken by him in December 2020.

