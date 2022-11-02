Baku marks International Music Day at Russian culture center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Music Day was marked at the Russian Information and Culture Center in Baku at the initiative of a senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy, Ph.D. in Art History Alena Inyakina, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

In 1974, the International Music Council decided to mark International Music Day on October 1 annually.

Initiated in 1973 by the 15th General Assembly of the International Music Council, International Music Day aims to promote musical art among all sectors of society.

"This holiday is marked annually around the world with large concert programs, with the participation of the best musicians and artistic groups. Many music pieces that are included in the treasury of world culture are heard on this day. International Music Day also embodies the idea of ​​rapprochement and friendship between peoples, mutual enrichment of cultures, because the language of music is international and understandable to everyone," said Alena Inyakina.

Soloist of the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company Lala Mukhtarova, concertmasters Dilara Karimova and Ulviya Aliyeva, performers Aminat Ahmadova, Nargiz Mammadova, Atefa Garabagi, Gulzar Huseynova, Vladimir Polyakov, as well as Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, artists of the State Choir Farhad Alakbarov and Kamilla Imanova, young talent Alisa Zayats attended the event. The organizers also invited a soloist of the Russian Helikon-Opera Musical Theater, Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova as a special guest.

The concert program included music pieces by Fikrat Amirov, Rauf Hajiyev, Said Rustamov, Gioacchino Rossini, Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi.

Alena Inyakina and Lala Mukhtarova also performed the premiere of Max Richter's work November.

In conclusion, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku, Irek Zinnurov, presented certificates of appreciation to the participants in the musical evening.

