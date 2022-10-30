Young talents delight music lovers with superb performance [PHOTO]

30 October 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, a "New Names" project continues to discover talented youth.

The project serves the development of modern Azerbaijani performing arts and the recognition of talented musicians.

The project's new season started in October at the State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

Public and cultural figures, including the Culture Ministry's Arts and Intangible Cultural Heritage Department head, Farah Ajalova, attended the musical evening.

Laureates of national and international competitions, Mahammad Xanlarov and Vagif Tahmazov, delighted the hearts of music lovers with superb performances.

Mahammad Xanlarov and Vagif Tahmazov are the winners of numerous competitions.

Xanlarov has won a number of international music contests in Poland, Turkiye, and other countries.

The musician currently performs together with the Xatira Ensemble of Folk Instruments.

Vagif Tahmazov was a laureate of the 3rd Bulbul nationwide competition among instrumental mugham performers and instrumentalists.

In 2020, he was awarded the Grand Prix at Crystal Star Prague contest.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

The concert program included works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Rauf Hajiyev, Haji Xanmammadov, and Vagif Tahmazov.

The impeccable performance of the orchestra and young musicians was greeted with applause by the audience.

