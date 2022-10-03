National musicians to hold master classes for Turkish students

3 October 2022 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani musicians will hold a series of master classes for Turkish students on October 3, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

During the master classes, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan, famous jazz pianist Shahin Novrasli and kamancha player Togrul Asadullayev, as well as well-known tar performer Arslan Novrasli will share valuable knowledge about the Azerbaijani musical culture.

The master classes at Turkish universities are organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the joint cooperation of the Cultural Network House Association and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV).

In his music, Shahin Novrasli brilliantly synthesizes the traditions of the West and the East. His music is based on jazz mugham, European classical music, and some elements of blues and folk music.

Shahin Novrasli has released around ten music albums, including Emanation. The music album entered the list of the best jazz albums in 2017.

His first big concert took place when he was only 11 years old at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, where he played with the State Symphony Orchestra.

The acclaimed musician has performed on some of the most prestigious world stages, such as London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Black Jazz Festival, and numerous festivals throughout the United States.

Arslan Novrasli is a laureate of international competitions. He is the first and only musician, performing jazz standards on tar.

He often experiments with creating music. The musician always fascinates the listeners with brilliantly synthesized mugham and jazz music.

Kamancha player Togrul Asadullayev is a winner of multiple musical competitions and festivals, including the International Oriental Chants Festival in Uzbekistan (2005) and Niagara Chamber Music Festival 2008 (Grand Prix winner as part of mugham trio).

Mughams such as Nava, Bayati-Shiraz, Chahargah, Shur, Humayun, Rahab, performed by Togrul Asadullayev, are stored in the Golden Fund of the Azerbaijani Public Telaradio Company.

In 2012, he accompanied the famous singer Emin Agalarov, who performed at the final of the Eurovision 2012 song contest in Baku.

Many times, the musician has successfully presented Azerbaijani music in countries, like Turkiye, USA, Mexico, Canada, China, the UAE, England, Germany, Norway, Italy, Austria, Spain, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, etc.

In 2015, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

