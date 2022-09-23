Latvian theater to perform at Uzeyir Hajibayli Music Festival [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received the director of the Latvian National Opera and Ballet Theater, Egils Silins, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Latvian Embassy Viya Bush and the head of the Culture Ministry's Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage Farah Ajalova attended the meeting.

The Culture minister and Latvian delegation discussed cultural cooperation between the two countries. The sides agreed to implement joint projects in the future.

The Latvian theater arrived in Baku to perform at the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival being held in Baku on September 18-26.

The theater's repertoire includes performances of opera and ballet presented during the season, which lasts from mid-September to the end of May.

