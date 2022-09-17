Azerbaijani State Russian Drama Theatre cancels performances

17 September 2022 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Russian Drama has canceled all performances scheduled for September 16-17, Azernews reports.

All purchased tickets for these dates can be returned or exchanged for other dates.

The theater team expresses condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani servicemen following Armenia's provocation.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night leading to September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 77 military losses, military infrastructure was damaged as well.

