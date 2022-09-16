Preparations for Grape & Wine Festival suspended

16 September 2022 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The second Grape and Wine Festival has been postponed amid the death of Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs while preventing another Armenian provocation, Azernews reports.

Some 77 Azerbaijani servicemen had been killed during clashes.

As a mark of respect for the memory of the martyrs, the festival organizers decided to suspend all preparations for the festival.

The 2nd Grape and Wine Festival was to take place in Samaxi on October 1-2.

The project is aimed at promoting viticulture traditions in Azerbaijan, fostering the development of local grape and wine production, boosting wine products export potential, and diversifying tourism opportunities.

The festival program includes grape harvesting and winemaking, enlightening events related to the country's tourism potential, as well as concerts and shows.

The event is co-organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, and the Regional Development Public Union.

--

