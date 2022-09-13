Azerbaijan awarded at Book Art Competition in Moscow [PHOTO]

13 September 2022 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been awarded at the 19th Book Art International Competition in Russia, Azernews reports via Trend Life.

The competition was held in the framework of the 35th Moscow International Book Fair.

Established in 1977, the book fair is attended by publishers and book distributors from Russia and other countries.

The event provides contacts with thousands of book industry professionals.

Moscow International Book Fair features a rich cultural program that includes meetings with writers, book presentations, conferences, and seminars.

Chief Adviser of the Culture Ministry's Book Industry Department Islam Huseynov attended the awarding ceremony of the Book Art International Competition.

Azerbaijani was awarded three diplomas of the first degree in the categories: Science and Education, Art of Illustration, and My Country.

The list of awards also included four diplomas of the second degree and three diplomas of the third degree in other nominations.

