Azerbaijan, Tajikistan to boost cultural cooperation [PHOTO]

13 September 2022 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 37th meeting of the Council for Cultural Cooperation of the CIS member states in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

During the visit, the chief of staff of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Vugar Mammadov, met with Deputy Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Manuchehr Sharifzoda and director of the Ayni Opera and Ballet Theater Kamoliddin Sayfiddinov to discuss prospects for cultural cooperation.

The sides agreed on the exchange of cultural and artistic figures during events held in both countries.

The meeting also discussed the agreement on the partnership between the opera and ballet theaters as well as the opportunities for cooperation between cultural institutions between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Vugar Mammadov also met with the director of the International Delphic Committee, Vladimir Ponyavin.

The sides exchanged views on the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the International Delphic Games to be held in Tajikistan this year and other issues of mutual interest.

