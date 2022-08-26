Eminent dancer some pro secrets with young talents [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Main Cultural Department has organized another creative meeting within the "We have a guest" project, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, Vice-Rector of Baku Choreography Academy's International Affairs Office, People's Artist Tarana Muradova held a master class for young dancers involved in choreographic art at the Mardakan Palace of Culture.

The master class provides insight into Azerbaijani traditional dances and their main elements.

Tarana Muradova also answered questions from the audience.

Actress of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater and the host of the event Gultak Alili briefed participants of the meeting about Tarana Muradova's life and her role in the history of the Azerbaijani dance art.

Since 1982, Tarana Muradova has been working at the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble as a singer and dancer.

From 1995 to 2016, she was a ballet master of the ensemble. From 2000 to 2015, Tarana Muradova headed the Choreography Department at the Republican Arts Gymnasium.

Muradova also takes an active part in promoting dance art among young talents. She is the director of "Sayyah" and "Odlar Yurdu" dance ensembles.

Azerbaijani folk dances as well as Spanish and Gypsy dances occupy an important place in Muradova's dance repertoire.

She played the part of a Georgian girl in Afrasiyab Badalbeyli's ballet "Maiden Tower".

As a master of folk dances, he has been conducting practice classes in Austria for several years.

The dancer has successfully performed at many republican and international events, for instance, Days of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, Austria, Gymnastics World Cup, Taekwondo competitions, and many others.

Until 2019, she was a member of the jury in dance competitions held among higher education institutions dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Tarana Muradova was the chairman of the Austrian-Azerbaijani Society with a charitable mission for more than ten years.

Director of the Mardakan Palace of Culture Ulvi Jafarov also praised Tarana Muradova's contribution to Azerbaijani culture.

"We are very pleased that young people took an active part in the event. Within "We have a guest" project, Baku Main Cultural Department also plans to organize a series of meetings with other well-known cultural and art figures like People's Artist Afag Bashirgizi, Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova, and Farid Aliyev. These meetings help to form aesthetic taste among young people, broaden their horizons, and determine their direction for those who want to engage in the art," he said.

Recall that similar meetings with Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Anar Rzayev, People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli, and Honored Artist, singer Aybaniz Gashimova have been previously held as part of the project.

