Azerbaijan worthily represents its legacy at int'l level [PHOTO]

With its cultural heritage, Azerbaijan worthily represents its legacy in the international arena.

The country's museums play an enormous role in developing and promoting Azerbaijani culture and arts worldwide through international partnerships.

Azerbaijan already has significant experience in promoting the national culture and its participation in the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) is another step in this direction.

An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 26th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) titled "The Power of Museums" in Prague, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

At the conference, Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum director and chair of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Malikova first presented a triennial report on the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee’s activities.

In her speech, Shirin Malikova provided insight into innovations implemented in 2019-2021, including virtual museum tours and online activity of the country's museums during the quarantine time from 2020 to 2021.

She also spoke about the "Inclusive museum" project initiated by the National Carpet Museum and awareness-raising campaigns launched during the Second Karabakh War.

International Council of Museums

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) is the only global museum association that provides museums and museum professionals with national, regional, and international platforms of dialogue, exchange of ethical standards, and innovative practices.

Since its creation in 1946, ICOM is committed to the protection and promotion of museums and the heritage with which they are entrusted; natural and cultural, present and future, tangible and intangible. It also advocates the crucial role they play in the sustainable development of societies as unique sources of information, inspiration, and insight.

Today, the organization includes more than 49,000 members representing 142 countries and territories, grouped in 118 National Committees. It also fosters six Regional Alliances and 32 International Committees dedicated to various museum specialties.

ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee

Being a public organization, ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee unites the country's museums, science, culture, and art figures as well as all those directly connected with museum work.

Initiated in 1993, ICOM Azerbaijan boosts close partnerships with the world's museums in order to popularize the country's cultural heritage.

For this purpose, Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Samad Vurgun House-Museum, Shirvanshahs Palace Architectural Reserve Museum, the State Museum of Musical Culture, the State Art Gallery, and other museums and cultural institutions have taken part in numerous international workshops, training, and conferences, including the ICOM General Conference

Held every three years since 1948, ICOM General Conference brings together the international museum community to exchange ideas on important topics and aims to increase international cooperation.

Over 3,000 museum professionals are taking a deep dive into the most pressing issues of the global museum sector, participating in 140 sessions, panels, workshops, and parallel conferences.

The 26th ICOM General Conference will conclude its work on August 28.

