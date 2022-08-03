Film about Gobustan premiered in Baku [PHOTO]

3 August 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "The common value of humanity-Gobustan" has been shown in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Apart from the film screening, the event program included a book exhibition, presentation of booklets, magazines, and catalogs published by the Gobustan State Historical Reserve.

Public and cultural figures attended the film screening held at Park Inn Hotel Baku.

In his speech, Culture Minister Anar Karimov noted that Gobustan's petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

Speaking about the catalog and the documentary, the Culture Minister stressed that they represent a new look at the history of Gobustan.

Therefore, one can get more extensive information about the rock paintings in Gobustan.

He emphasized that the catalog titled "Gobustan petroglyph bridge - Jingirdag-Yazilytapa and Sona-gaya" would be a great source of information for the public.

Director of the Gobustan State Historical Reserve Vugar Isayev noted that the study of Gobustan monuments is one of the main activities of the reserve.

Regular research and archaeological work are carried out in the reserve with the participation of local and foreign experts.

He stressed that in 2016, digital data about Gobustan started operating in order to re-document Gobustan rock carvings using modern methods. Within its framework, 3D modeling was used for the first time in the study of Gobustan's rock art.

Some 541 new images and 18 new rocks were discovered as a result of research.

Next, the event participants watched a documentary about Gobustan.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Djingirdagh and on the top of Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars.

These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

