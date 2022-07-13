Musical tandem delights listeners with chamber music [PHOTO]

13 July 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Israeli musicians have delighted the audience with a chamber music concert, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

Laureate of international competitions, talented pianist Saida Tagizada (Azerbaijan) and violinist Evgenia Epshtein (Israel) gave a joint concert at the Chamber and Organ Music.

The chamber music concert was rich and varied: music pieces by Felix Mendelssohn, Edvard Grieg, Francis Poulenc, and Fikrat Amirov sounded at the concert.

The idea to hold such a concert among the musicians was born a long time ago, but the pandemic has made its own adjustments to their plans.

"Before the 2nd Simurg Music Festival, whose task is to expand the knowledge of children and adolescents in the field of musical art, Evgenia Epshtein was recommended to me as an excellent teacher and a wonderful musician. We met and agreed that she would come to Baku and conduct master classes for the festival participants. Unfortunately, all plans were postponed for a long time as the pandemic began. Evgenia Epshtein managed to visit Azerbaijan only this year. So, we have prepared an interesting program for fans of classical music, which, I hope, will resonate in their hearts," said Saida Tagizada before the concert.

Evgenia Epshtein also shared her thoughts about her first concert in Baku. Israeli musician was captivated by the beauty of Baku.

During the concert, she performed a music piece by Fikrat Amirov, one of Azerbaijan's best-known 20th-century composers. Evgenia Epshtein expressed her hope to perform classical masterpieces by Azerbaijani composers more than once.

The violinist plans to hold master classes in Baku and share her experience and knowledge with young talents.

Despite the fact that for Evgenia Epstein and Saida Tagizada the concert was their first joint performance, their tandem turned out to be very harmonious and caused an enthusiastic reaction from the listeners.

The concert program was organized by the founder and director of the Simurg Music Festival Saida Tagizada, Arts Council Azerbaijan, with the support of PASHA Holding as well as the Azerbaijani Ministries of Culture and Education.

Saida Tagizada studied at the Bulbul Secondary Special School and the Baku Musical Academy.

She is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. The pianist has successfully performed in many countries.

The musician performed in New York's Carnegie Hall and gave solo concerts in Japan.

Evgenia Epshtein was born in Russia, started learning to play the violin at the age of six, and graduated from a school for gifted musicians.

In 1990, she emigrated to Israel, where she studied at the Tel Aviv Academy of Music. Evgenia Epshtein received a master's degree from the Rotterdam Royal Academy.

The musician is a co-founder of the Aviv String Quartet. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras from different countries and participated in various festivals.

Evgeniya Epshtein is an assistant professor at the Split Academy of Arts, professor of violin and chamber music, and artistic director of the Summer Con Spirito summer school in Trogir (Croatia).

