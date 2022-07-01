Mugham Center expands partnership with Uzbekistan [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to hold joint exhibitions aimed at promoting the traditional musical instruments of the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the International Mugham Center.

Azerbaijan's traditional musical instruments like tar, kamancha, and gaval will be showcased at the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art while the Uzbek music instruments will be on display at the Mugham Center.

The decision was announced during the visit of the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Uzbekistan Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abduhakimov to the International Mugham Center.

The delegation also included the rector of Samarkand State University, Rustam Kholmuradov, and representatives of the State Television Uzbekistan 24.

Director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov spoke about Azerbaijani musical culture and the art of mugham.

He noted that the International Mugham Center was built at the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The opening ceremony took place on December 27, 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has successfully implemented a number of cultural projects, lectures, and virtual events aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

Among them are "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

Murad Huseynov noted that thanks to the tireless work of the state and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's activities, the music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instruments tar (2012) and kamancha were inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The inclusion of the Azerbaijani traditional musical instruments plays an important role in popularizing mugham art worldwide.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing major projects to popularize our music in the world. There are close ties and friendly relations between world-famous musicians and our performers. The International Mugham Center also implements various projects in this direction, holds scientific conferences, round-tables, and concert programs," said Murad Huseynov.

Aziz Abdukhakimov expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the International Mugham Center for the successful performance of the Mugham Center soloists and the Karabakh music ensemble at the International Lazgi Dance Festival in Uzbekistan and shared proposals for joint research work, taking into account the wide development of the art of mugham between the two fraternal countries.

The Uzbek side was informed about the national musical instruments which are on the display in the center's lobby.

The meeting was followed by a concert with the- participants of the 8th Mugham Television Contest Ulkar Abdullayeva and Fuad Azizzade.

The mugham singers were accompanied by Rashad Ibrahimov (tar) and Tebruz Usubov (kamancha). Young musicians sang folk songs, tasnifs and mugham.

During the meeting, the channel of the State Television Uzbekistan 24 filmed a story reflecting the activities of the International Mugham Center.

Meanwhile, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its international partnership through multiple projects and initiatives.

For several years, the International Mugham Center has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperative work last year when International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Center and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

