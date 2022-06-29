Rufat Ismail thrills fashionistas [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Rufat Ismail, an acclaimed fashion designer, known for his brand AFFFAIR, has once again thrilled fashionistas.

The designer presented an astonishing show "Kharibulbul" in one of the most panoramic points of the city Manzara Sky with the support of the global company Xiaomi, Azernews reports.

The fashion collection was created by the designer as a sign of respect for his roots and the heroes of the Second Karabakh War.

The exclusive collection ran like a red thread through the past, present and future, entering Azerbaijan's fashion history.

During the fashion show, the terrace of the Manzara Sky, known as one of the highest viewing points in the city, has turned into a green paradise, resembling the rich flora of Karabakh region.

Media representatives, fashion insiders and a large crowd of fashionistas gathered at the show, couldn't take their eyes from exquisite fashion looks inspired by the Kharibulbul flower.

It seemed like Kharibulbul "bloomed" everywhere: in the form of generously strewn appliques, prints, handmade embroidery and even accessories.

Being the symbol of the Azerbaijan's victory, the beautiful flower served as the starting point for the fashion collection.

In his new collection, Rufat Ismail brilliantly created romantic looks adding modern elements.

The stunning outfits have become even more feminine and majestic thanks to cutouts that give them a light and sensuality.

The event was marked not only by a fashion show, but also by the presentation of a new series of stylish smartphones from the general sponsor Xiaomi, which, according to brand ambassadors, represent a victory over engineers.

During the evening, the guests admired the sunset, tested Xiaomi 12 smartphones and tried special cocktails.

The large-scale event was organized by Azerbaijani Fashion Designers Association with the support of following partners: Manzara Sky, Venera Models, DI STUDIO, Alcopoint, Soloha Restaurant and Syrovarnya Baku Restaurant.

Photo Credits: Adil Yusifov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993