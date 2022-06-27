Shusha Talks: Mugham Center holds panel discussions [PHOTO]

27 June 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has organized another meeting within the Shusha Talks project, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the project aimed to revive the art in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The second meeting was dedicated to the theme "Return of music to the city of Shusha".

In her speech, the head of the Media and Communications Department Maryam Gafarzada, informed the participants about the events implemented by the department within the framework of the Year of the City of Shusha.

She underlined that the project "Shusha Talks" studies the opinions of cultural and art figures, bloggers, and representatives of the creative industry regarding the revival of Karabakh.

The meeting was followed by panel discussions. People's Artists, artistic director of the Jangi pop-folklore ensemble Mirjavad Jafarov and artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Dance Ensemble Rufat Khalilzada, Honored Artists - singer Aybaniz Gashimova and leader of the Deda Gorgud Ensemble, Nuriya Huseynova, as well as tar performer Arslan Novrasli attended the event.

"Touring foreign countries, I was always in a hurry to return to Baku. But being in the city of Shusha, I did not want to leave it," said tar performer Arslan Novrasli.

"This year I visited the city of Shusha to perform at the Khari Bulbul International Folklore Festival. It is impossible to convey in words the feelings that I experienced while there," he said.

Arslan Novrasli, whose ancestors are from Karabakh, said that during his visit to the city of Shusha, he visited the grave of his grandfather, the famous poet Mirza Alasgar Novras.

The musician says that having visited the grave of his grandfather, he called his father, who was excited and deeply touched.

