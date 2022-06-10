National artist draws attention to environmental issues in Paris [PHOTO]

10 June 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented for the first time at the 5th Revelations International Fine Craft and Creation Fair in France, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Revelations are a major economic event for contemporary creation in France and abroad.

The prestigious biennial ensures creators the presence of key decision-makers and prescribes to enrich their network and generate new orders.

The large-scale event brought together over 500 participants from 33 countries in Paris.

At the biennial, the Azerbaijani stand has been organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Elvin Nabizadeh's phenomenal work "Day and Night" was demonstrated at the Azerbaijani stand.

President of the 5th Revelations International Fine Craft and Creation Fair and the French Federation of Craft Professionals (Ateliers d'Art de France) Aude Tahon praised Azerbaijan's participation in the art project.

She stressed that the main goals of the biennial are to identify and promote talents in the field of artistic creativity.

Aude Tahon also informed about other salons of decorative art organized by Ateliers d'Art de France and expressed her desire to see Azerbaijan represented in these salons as well.

"The creative professions are a good guide in this turbulent world. Being completely optimistic, sustainable, and creative spaces, these professions are the bearers of hope, imagination and joy," said Aude Tahon.

She stressed that such art salons serve as a space for international art dialogue.

Aude Tahon was impressed by Elvin Nabizadeh's artwork "Day and Night" after seeing its photo. So, the project organizers decided to display the artwork by Azerbaijani artists at the biennale in Paris.

"We were amazed when we first saw the photo of the "Day and Night" artwork exhibited at the biennial. We were very interested to see it live and find out what material it was made of. It's an honor for our salon to present it. I'm sure that thanks to this work, the visitors will become better familiarized with Azerbaijan," she added.

Aude Tahon expressed his confidence that visitors will discover Azerbaijan more deeply through this art piece.

Sculptor Elvin Nabizadeh said he was honored to participate in such a biennale.

"I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and its leadership for their initiative and support which revived my creative spirit, and gave me the opportunity to take part in such a grandiose biennial, "Nabizadeh said.

Through his installation "Day and Night", the artist raises awareness about environmental issues, in particular, air pollution, and plastic waste problems, which are one of the important problems nowadays.

"The current issues and difficult events in the modern world, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, to some extent, weakened the creative spirit in talented people," he said.

The installation "Day and Night" has a dual character and is interactive.

So, the visitors, gathering around the installation, will be able to feel part of the work more deeply.



