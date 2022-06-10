Azerbaijani president awards national musician

10 June 2022 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Following a presidential decree, national musicologist, Doctor of Arts Zemfira Safarova has been awarded Shohrat Order, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The musician was awarded for her longstanding activity in the development of Azerbaijan's musicology.

Since 2017, Zemfira Safarova has been a full member of the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1960, she graduated from the Theory and Composition Faculty. Six years later she completed her postgraduate studies at the Institute of Architecture and Art.

From 1959 to 1962, she taught at the ten-year music school at the Azerbaijan Conservatory. In 1980, Zemfira Safarova headed the Azerbaijani Musical Art Department at the same Institute of Architecture and Art.

In 1970, Safarova defended her Ph.D. thesis on the topic "Musical and aesthetic concept of Uzeyir Hajibayli".

Zemfira Safarova is the author of many articles and studies on contemporary music, including "Uzeyir Hajibayli's vocal lyrics", "Thoughts on Gara Garayev's Third Symphony", "The Connection of Music and Literature", etc.

