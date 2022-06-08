National filmmakers join Int'l Tourism Film Festival

8 June 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers have joined the jury of the International Tourism Film Festival in Turkiye.

The festival will take place in the city of Gaziantep on June 14-18, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani filmmakers will evaluate films within the festival's program.

Along with the national filmmakers, the jury will also include Eric Roberts - an American film and television actor, nominated for "Oscar" and "Golden Globe".

Around 370 films from 48 countries will be screened as part of the festival.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993