Turkish musicians thrill music lovers in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

26 May 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Tanini Trio and Guvench Dagustyu have mesmerized the music lovers at the first Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2006, Tanini is an eclectic, lyrical instrumental trio of three Turkish musicians, each with a successful international career on their own.

As a band, together they have performed in Turkey, Italy, Germany, the U.S., South Korea, Canada, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Turkmenistan, Spain, Malta, Poland, Netherland, England, Scotland, Cyprus, Jordan, Estonia, Montenegro, Albania, etc.

The music of the Turkish musicians is an interesting mix of folk music, popular songs, and modern alternative music genres. During the concert, the audience enjoyed wonderful music performed on piano, canon ( stringed musical instrument), and ney (an end-blown flute).

For an encore, the musicians performed several Azerbaijani melodies to the applause of the audience. The host for the evening was Tofig Hasansoy.

Founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the first Baku International Piano Festival will run until May 27.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

For more information, please visit the festival's website. Tickets are available here.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz