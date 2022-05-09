By Trend

The International Culinary Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha was amazing with the abundance of cuisines of the peoples of the world and the uniqueness of Azerbaijani dishes, famous Guatemalan chef, international expert, master of international class Jose Luis Escalante told Trend while visiting Shusha as part of the festival.

"Everything here is just amazing and fantastic! Entertainment events and theatrical interactive performances, a rich range of dishes from the peoples of the world, unity and cordiality of participants and guests - all this leaves the most indelible and emotional impressions,” Escalante said.

“Shusha strikes with its nature and beauty, and this city, as far as I know, is the soul and cultural capital of Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“A magnificent celebration of culinary and culture will forever remain in my memory with the brightest colors,” added the expert.

The First Shusha International Culinary Festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The festival, which lasted from May 5 until May 8, brought together culinary specialists and international experts, representatives of the food industry, bloggers from Turkey, Germany, Russia, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

Various economic regions of Azerbaijan were represented at the festival.

The International Culinary Festival featured not only dishes of various nations around the world, but also material and spiritual values ​​of different countries.

---

