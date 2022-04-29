By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival has been represented at the Jazzahead International Jazz Trade Fair in Germany.

Jazzahead is an annual trade fair and festival which serves as a meeting point for the international jazz scene. The trade fair takes place annually at the end of April in Bremen.

Since 2006, the event has grown to include a culture festival in and around Bremen as well as the four-day trade fair.

The project offers agencies, labels, artists, media, producers and concert promoters an occasion to make new contacts.

Azerbaijan at Jazzahead International Jazz Trade Fair

The Baku Jazz Festival has been participating in the Jazzahead International Jazz Trade Fair since its foundation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the large-scale event by Afgan Rasul and Diana Hajiyeva. For the first time, the duet was presented on the stage of the Baku Jazz Festival in 2021.

The duo could create an exciting atmosphere at the concert that won't soon be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the national pavilion showcased numerous publications that highlight Azerbaijan's jazz history and acclaimed jazz musicians.

Famous jazzman and saxophonist, Honored Artist Rain Sultanov also took part in the Jazzahead International Jazz Trade Fair.

Moreover, the Baku Jazz Festival has announced the selection for "I am Jazzman!" International Competition for Young Jazz Musicians.

The music contest is open for 14-30 years old musicians. The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music.

The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

Notably, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the musical life in Azerbaijan.

The jazz festival was initiated by saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

In 2021, Baku Jazz Festival differed from the traditional one as it was held in a club format amid a coronavirus pandemic.

World-famous musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg performed at the festival.

By tradition, the festival hosted concerts in different kinds of jazz music from recognized classics to ethno-jazz.

Leyla Ahmadova's fashion show turned into a feast of style and music. With their vibrant looks, models on the runway mesmerized both fashionistas and jazz lovers.

---

