By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Two Hearts, One Destiny" has opened at the National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition features 54 art works that represent the creativity of Ujal Hagverdiyev and Elena Hagverdiyeva, remarkable Azerbaijani artists and an amazing couple that has carried out each other's love and art passion through life.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, director of the National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova noted that the work on the exhibition lasted more than a year.

"The result of this work was a wonderful exposition, which included works that were shown to a wide audience for the first time. Many may wonder why the exhibition is being held in the Carpet Museum. However, thanks to the exposition in our museum, viewers will see their work with completely different, according to our specifics, perspective. I am sure that exhibition will long be remembered," said Malikova.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, the head of the Culture Ministry's Department for Museums, Galleries and Exhibitions Nargiz Abdullayeva, Secretary of Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Honored Art Worker Zemfira Gafarova noted that the exhibition fully reflects the talent of the artistic couple.

Honored Artis Elena Hagverdiyeva expressed her gratitude to all those present at the event, as well as to the leadership of the National Carpet Museum.

"I have been planning to present my series "Carpet Gardens" for a long time. Shirin Melikova suggested holding an exposition at the Carpet Museum, as my works correspond to its theme. Furthermore, we decided to present Ujal Hagverdiyev's art because he has excellent embroidery," said Elena Hagverdiyeva.

A catalogue "Two Hearts One Destiny" was also presented as part of the event. Notably, the catalogue has been published in three languages.

Next, the guests viewed the works showcased as part of the exhibition.

Two Hearts, One Destiny

The exhibition invites you to enjoy a never-seen-before facet of Ujal Hagverdiyev's art through vibrant paintings, graphics, murals, poetry, and applied art. Among them are embroidery, ceramics, stone and woodwork.

Ujal Hagverdiyev's art is distinguished by the iconographic images of saints, portraits of his spouse and muse Elena in the Italian Renaissance style, tableau vivant, and compositions that evoke associations with the works of the great modern artists. Most of his ceramics and woodworks depict the animal world.

The Carpet Museum will hold master classes and lectures within the exhibition that runs until June 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993