After seven years, laureate of international competitions Murad Abasov has once again delighted the Baku audience with fascinating music.

The young pianist thrilled the audience with Frederic Chopin's music at the Baku Music Academy. The concert was held to celebrate the Baku Music Academy's centenary.

Given the highest requirements for young musicians, this is the third such case in the German university's 80-year history.

Speaking about his performance, Murad Abasov told Azernews that the concert in Baku was distinguished from other concerts.

" It is a wonderful feeling to perform a solo concert at the Baku Music Academy. Looking at my previous concerts in Europe, I think that it was quite different. The works I perform at my concerts are the ones I like to perform the most," he said.

The pianist brilliantly performed Frederic Chopin's Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23, Prelude Op. 28 No. 22 in G minor, Prelude no. 23 in F major Op. 28 no. 23, Piano Sonata No.2, Op.35 and other music pieces.

Notably, Murad Abasov received his bachelor's degree from the Trossingen University of Music in Germany after studying at the BMA's Special Music School-Studio.

After bypassing the master's degree, the young talent entered the doctoral program, making him the first Azerbaijani to do so.

" It was a very difficult and difficult process. On the one hand, the certificate exam, on the other hand, the German language and, most importantly, the entrance exam in Trossingen," the pianist said.

