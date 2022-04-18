By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited cultural institutions across the country.

The visit took place as part of a plan to improve the Culture Ministry's activities and management, and increase the efficiency of cultural institutions in the regions.

Cultural institutions in Guba

First, Anar Karimov visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba.

Together with the head of the Guba Executive Power Ziyaddin Aliyev, the minister visited the Heydar Aliyev Center that presents outstanding heritage and state activities of the great national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Next, Bashir Safaroglu Culture Center hosted a presentation of the book " Guba . Center of multiculturalism" timed to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring the city of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital in order to restore Shusha's historical appearance, bring its former glory to the city as well reunite it with the traditionally rich cultural life.

An exhibition of folk arts and crafts "Skillful Hands" and a short film based on the "Treasury of Secrets" was also presented as part of the event. Music

Furthermore, Anar Karimov visited the 19th century monuments including Ardabil Mosque, Juma Mosque, etc.

The memory of the victims of the genocide was honored at the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex.

The Culture Minister got acquainted with the activities of the Guba Centralized Library System and the Guba Museum of Local History.

During a visit to city schools of music and art, Anar Karimov stressed the importance of quality education and the identification of new talents, support for the younger generation.

As part of the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan, a concert program was presented with the participation of pupils of the Children's Music School, soloists and groups of the Bashir Safaroglu Cultural Center, the Guba Volunteer Theater and folklore ensembles.

Khachmaz Museum of History and Ethnography

Furthermore, the Culture Minister arrived in Khachmaz. He got acquainted with the Khachmaz Museum of History and Ethnography and the Khachmaz State Art Gallery.

The Minister was informed that the building of the Museum of History and Ethnography, which has been operating in the new building since 2013.

Khachmaz History-Ethnography Museum started to operate on September 27, 1981.

The building of the museum is distinguished and recognized by its architecture not only in the northern zone, but also throughout the country. The location of the museum building within the "People's Park" has created a beautiful and interesting unifying complex called "museum in the museum."

Khachmaz History-Ethnography Museum has two branches: "Carpet Museum" and "Battle Honour Museum".

The State Art Gallery, which opened in 2007, decided to move to a new building in 2014. With a total area of ​​1,050 square meters, the gallery's exhibition hall features more than 100 works of fine art.

The Culture Minister visited the Khachmaz Central Library that stores over 560,000 books.

During his visit to children's music and art schools in Khachmaz, he was informed that in 2021, 435 students will study at the renovated music school.

Some 104 teachers are involved in their training. The Children's Art School has music, choreography and painting departments.

The Minister gave instructions on the establishment of education in both schools at the level of modern requirements.

Arriving at the Khachmaz Cultural Center, Anar Karimov got acquainted with the conditions created here. It was noted that the three-storey center with a total area of ​​1014 m2 consists of 15 rooms and a hall for 350 people.

The Culture Minister also viewed a religious monument and a railway station in Khachmaz.

Anar Karimov noted that the building, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was registered as an architectural monument of local importance.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

