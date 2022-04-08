By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) invites you to enjoy music by Frederic Chopin on April 13.

Laureate of international competitions, talented pianist Murad Abasov will perform at the concert timed to the Baku Music Academy's centenary.

Murad Abasov received his bachelor's degree from the Trossingen University of Music in Germany after studying at the BMA's Special Music School-Studio.

After bypassing the master's degree, the young talent entered the doctoral program, making him the first Azerbaijani to do so.

Given the highest requirements for young musicians, this is the third such case in the German university's 80-year history.

