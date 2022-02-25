By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra has performed a marvelous concert at the International Mugham Center.

The concert "Following the footsteps in the snow: coordinates - 39°54'47" north latitude, 46°47'25" east longitude" was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Works by Gara Garayev, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Agshin Alizade, Ayaz Gambrali, as well as Tahir Ibishov and Rakhil Hasanova were performed at the concert. Ramiz Rovshan and Gasim Gasimzadeh's poems were recited by Javid Baba.

The performances of artists and musicians were accompanied by video footage of the Khojaly tragedy.

The orchestra's artistic director is the well-known composer Turkar Gasimzade, concertmaster-Samir Asadov, video director-Elnur Mehdiyev.

Musicologist Shafagat Mammadova addressed the event. She spoke about the concept of the project.

Shafagat Mammadova noted that the Khojaly genocide, one of the most serious war crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian military against the civilian Azerbaijani population, is on a par with such horrific tragedies of the last century as Khatyn massacre, My Lai massacre and atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

As a result of the Armenian aggression, about 20 percent of the Azerbaijan's territories were under occupation for almost 30 years.

A policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out, physical and moral terror was carried out against the Azerbaijani people.

More than one million people were expelled from their lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons. Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was looted and destroyed.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored. An active process of restoration is underway on the liberated lands.

Armenian military units, with the help of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the USSR based in Khankandi , attacked Khojaly on February 25-26, 1992.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 487 civilians became disabled as a result of bullet wounds, 8 families were completely annihilated, 25 children lost both parents, 30 children lost one parent.

On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 civilians were taken hostage, the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

