By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the creative industry.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov made a statement at a conference "Problems and Opportunities for Business in Creative Industry".

"The Culture Ministry carries out work aimed at ensuring the sustainability of this area. The Ministry has considered the development of creative industry a priority since 2019. Work is also underway to optimize legislation and the legal system," said Anar Karimov.

Moreover, Azerbaijan expects growth in the share of the creative industry in GDP. Around two percent of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for the creative industry sector.

The Culture Minister noted that the share of this sector in Azerbaijan's GDP should reach 10 percent in the near future.

Board chairman of the Azerbaijan Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov noted that the creative industry sector accounted for 3.5 percent of GDP in 2010, 5.1 percent of GDP in 2015, 5.3 percent of GDP in 2020.

"The share of copyright projects in Azerbaijan's GDP in 2010 was 1.8 percent, and in 2015 and 2020 - 2.9 percent each," he added.

