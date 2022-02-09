By Laman Ismayilova

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" has been shown at the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The musical comedy was written in 1913. The author of the libretto is Uzeyir Hajibayli himself. Its premiere took place on October 25, 1913 at the Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Theater in Baku.

Despite the fact that the plot of the operetta is well known to the viewer, it continues to arouse great interest among the public.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The plot of the musical comedy was taken from life by the author. So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.

In the 20th century, this tradition began to be criticized. A new generation of young people wanted to get married with someone they love.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man who pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

"The Cloth Peddler" was translated into 80 languages and staged in about 200 theaters in 80 countries. In 2013, UNESCO celebrated the 100th anniversary of the operetta.

The main part in the production were performed by People's Artist Ramil Gasimov as well as People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova,Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Gulustan Aliyeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Sabina Vahabzade, Sadig Melikov.

For the first time, the role of Gulchohra was embodied by Fatima Jafarzade.

The musical comedy was conducted by the laureate of the international competition of conductors named after Antal Dorati Orkhan Gashimov, stage director-Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

The unique music of Uzeyir Hajibayli, excellent performance, favorite plot, familiar remarks - all this aroused the delight of the public.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz