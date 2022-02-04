By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Day has been celebrated at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The event was held within "Youth Support" project held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month. The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

The concert was opened by the youngest participant of the program, violinist Elmira Dadasheva. She performed "Wandering" by Gara Garaev from Symphonic Engravings "Don Quixote".

Next, young musicians performed music pieces by outstanding composers Arif Melikov, Johann Sebastian Bach, Azer Dadashev, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Zakir Bagirov. The artistry with which the musicians performed the compositions captivated all the spectators.

Laureates of international and republican competitions Jamal Aliyev, Sura Rufat, Farah Aliyeva, Saida Ahmadova, Jamila Rahimova, Zumrud Alizade, Natavan Hasanova, Sevda Jabrayilova, Zilhija Ismailova, Zarrin Aliyeva, Arzu Safarova, Jalal Karimov , Nurana Aliyeva,Sabina Hasanzade and others left no one indifferent.

Young talents presented musical numbers accompanied by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Nargiz Aliyeva.

In his speech, the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov, expressed his gratitude to the director of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade for the implementation of such a significant project, which plays a big role in the professional development of creative youth.

Irek Zinnurov praised Murad Adigozalzade's contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani cultural ties and the support provided in organizing a concert of laureates of international and republican competitions.

Gratitude was also expressed to the project coordinator Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye. All participants were awarded certificates.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz