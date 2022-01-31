By Laman Ismayilova

Russian composer Alexander Scriabin entered the history as inventor of the first color keyboard and notation for lights and colors based on his scale of Synesthetic colors.

His symphony "Prometheus: The Poem of Fire" (1910) was the first music piece in history which included notation for lights and colors.

The 150th anniversary of the outstanding composer and pianist has been celebrated at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

Baku Music Academy's professors and graduates, including laureate of international competitions Teymur Kazimov, Medina Aghayeva, Kamilla Imanova, the soloist of the State Symphony Orchestra Lala Mukhtarova, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Nargiz Salmanli, the soloist of the State Chamber Orchestra Leyla Karimova, accompanist Dilyara Karimova and vocalist Kanan Khalilzade took part in the gala concert.

The concert program was prepared by a Ph.D. in art history, BMA's senior lecturer Alena Inyakina, who also performed at the concert.

Among the guests were the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov, deputy chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan Anastasia Lavrina, public figures, representatives of culture and science.

Fans of Alexander Scriabin's music greeted each performance with a standing ovation. The audience could fully enjoyed Scriabin's masterpieces.

