By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has awarded cultural figures with memorial badges.

The badges "Nizami Ganjavi-880" were awarded for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov handed over the badges to outstanding sculptor, rector of the State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Omar Eldarov and eminent musician, rector of the Baku Musical Academy, laureate of the State Prize, Farhad Badalbeyli.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Anar Karimov noted President Ilham Aliyev's attention and care for the work of prominent cultural figures.

He emphasized that the year 2021 was announced the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan to mark the poet's 880th anniversary.

Major cultural events were successfully held in the country and abroad as part of the celebration, including Nizami Ganjavi International Festival.

In addition, busts of the famous poet were installed in a number of countries last year.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has recently awarded national actors, poets, writers and musicians with commemorative badges.

The badges "880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi" were awarded for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev took part in the awarding ceremonies. He praised the great role of art workers in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

People's Poet, MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Poet Vahid Aziz and others spoke about the significance of Nizami's legacy and shared their vision of the development of publishing and literature in Azerbaijan.

---

