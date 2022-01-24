By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku will host a concert on February 1 within "Youth Support" project. The concert is timed to the Azerbaijan Youth Day.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

As part of the concert, young musicians will perform well-known music pieces accompanied by the Honored Artist, pianist Nargiz Aliyeva.

Recall that "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz